9/17/22 WWE house show results from Bakersfield, CA

– Bianca Belair / Asuka / Alexa Bliss defeated Damage Control

– Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory

– Ricochet defeated Madcap Moss

– Drew McIntyre / The New Day defeated The Imperium

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya

– Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart

– WE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Tomasso Ciampa

– Street Fight: Matt Riddle d Seth Rollins

