Next challengers for The Usos confirmed

Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes are your new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Friday’s SmackDown main event saw Holland and Butch win a Fatal 4 Way to earn a title shot from The Usos. They defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The finish saw Holland get the win over Kingston after stealing the pin from Kaiser.

WWE then confirmed Holland and Butch vs. The Usos for next Friday’s SmackDown from Salt Lake City. The straps will be on the line.

Friday’s Fatal 4 Way was originally scheduled to feature The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits and Los Lotharios, but WWE replaced the last three teams with Hit Row, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. At one point earlier in the day WWE was considering The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes, but there’s no word yet on why they made the change.