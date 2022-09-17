Jasmin St. Claire on transitioning from porn to wrestling, working with Dolph Ziggler, more

Phil Johnson shared:

ECW original/adult film star Jasmin St. Claire recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro wrestling and more. St. Clair opened up on her transition from the porn industry to wrestling, working with Dolph Ziggler, her One Woman Show possibly being a Netflix special, and more.

On Transitioning from porn to pro wrestling:

“At first, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had a lot to prove to myself more than anyone else. I started wrestling with Sue Saxton and Mando Guerrero they taught me how to wrestle and helped me a lot along with the Dudley Boys. I didn’t know where it was going but I knew it would be somewhere positive.”

“People thought I was just some porn girl who can’t wrestle and there is a lot that goes into it. It’s a matter of gaining people’s respect. At the end of the day, I was only there to prove something to myself, nobody else. I just kept going about what I was doing and let everything go in one ear and out the other.”

On working with Dolph Ziggler:

“He [Dolph Ziggler] told me he had this improv show at Second City and asked me to host it. He said it was with wrestlers and I was like okay sure. I hosted it, and in my last year of training, I decided to go to the conservatory and graduated there. These shows looked too complicated at first. Then I saw Mike Tyson’s show Undisputed, and it was like an hour long. I realized I could do that.”

On her One Woman Show:

“I started writing it and I wrote a book, but I didn’t do anything about it. I was fortunate to get a director from Second City. This is a big deal for NYC for the Cutting Room, and then Chicago, and I’m excited. People think it’s a comedy, but it’s not comedy, it’s a story. It’s very well-crafted and has been through about 7-8 trials. Hopefully, it could become a one-hour special maybe on Netflix one day.”

