Bayley on Sasha Banks & Naomi: “If they ever do return, I’m just going to kick their ass”

During an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Bayley said the following about Sasha Banks and Naomi being away from WWE…

“It’s hard to give any thoughts since I wasn’t personally there, you know? And no matter — even if I was there, no one’s going to understand their mindset, or minds, or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi. So like, it’s hard for me to give any type of insight on that, because I’m not really sure. All I know is that what they’re doing now is killing it. I’ve been able to spend some time with them and they’re freakin — they’re models, they’re actresses, they’re singers, they’re amazing. And just, anywhere they go, no matter what they do, I support them and they’re going to take over everywhere, take over the world, whatever they want to do, they’re going to do great.”

“If they ever do return, I’m just going to kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me, you know? You might want to stay on the runway.”

