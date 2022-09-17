Banks and Naomi at Lucasfilm’s Andor launch event in Hollywood

Sasha Banks and Naomi continued their busy week by attending the launch event for Lucasfilm’s original series Andor at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions shared the red carpet with many other celebrities and it was Banks who stole the show by appearing in a revealing Princess Leia outfit.

Both of them were at the New York Fashion Week last week walking the runway and enjoying their time away from the bright lights of WWE.

Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, was part of The Mandalorian series but is not going to be part of season three.