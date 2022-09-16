WWE confirms Paul/Reigns press conference for tomorrow

A press conference with Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been announced for Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The event will be held at the Dawg House Saloon & Sports Book, and will stream live on WWE’s social media channels at 3:30pm ET. The press conference is also open to the public.

As reported before, multiple sources have reported that WWE has plans to do Paul vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, there’s now some fan speculation on WWE possibly doing some sort of multi-man match at Crown Jewel, perhaps Reigns and Sami Zayn and/or WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Paul and Ricochet and/or Madcap Moss.

The earlier reports noted that Paul vs. Reigns was set to be the Crown Jewel main event, but it wasn’t clear if the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be on the line. Paul noted during tonight’s SmackDown that he’s coming for Reigns’ title.

Tonight’s SmackDown opened up with Paul coming to the ring. He talked about his recent podcast interview with Reigns, and how he said he wants to wrestle Reigns after Reigns left the studio that day. Paul said he’s put together a press conference in Vegas tomorrow, and if Reigns is man enough, he’ll show up for a face-to-face.

Paul Heyman’s voice then interrupted, and Heyman made his first appearance since taking the F5 from Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in late July. Heyman came out with Sikoa, Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Heyman commented that if there’s anyone outside of WWE who could be a Paul Heyman Guy, it’s Logan. After the back & forth in the ring with Heyman and Paul, Heyman suggested Paul pick a fight with someone else, while Paul asked what The Bloodline was so afraid of because it’s only a press conference. Paul also wondered what will happen when he wins the title from Reigns with one punch, and drops him like a sack of potatoes. Heyman insulted Paul, and his brother Jake Paul, who was not there, then called on Sikoa to take care of Paul. Paul commented on how he bets he can knock Heyman out and still exit the ring before Sikoa can get to him. Sami then entered the ring to a pop, and promised Solo and Heyman he’d take care of this. Zayn wondered if Heyman was the right guy to come and handle Paul, and if Reigns should’ve picked him to handle Paul instead. A frustrated Heyman then tossed the mic and exited the ring. Sami approached Paul and went to explain how things are done around WWE, but Paul dropped him with a punch. Paul taunted Sami while he was down, and Solo hit the ring with The Usos but Paul retreated. Ricochet’s music then hit and out he came to join Paul on the entrance-way as The Bloodline, minus The Tribal Chief, looked on from ringside.

SmackDown came back from the first commercial break with Ricochet defeating Zayn in singles action, despite interference from The Usos. Paul watched the match from ringside in Ricochet’s corner, while The Bloodline represented Zayn. After the match, The Bloodline teased an attack on Ricochet and Paul, but Moss ran down to make the save with a steel chair. The Bloodline was later featured in another backstage segment. The Usos hyped their younger brother up before his title defense against Moss, and offered to go out with him to have his back, but Solo denied them and said Jey Uso was off his game earlier. Solo then invited Zayn to accompany him to the ring, and that did not sit well with The Usos.

Sikoa then successfully defended his NXT North American Title over Moss after we saw how Sikoa won the title from Carmelo Hayes on the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show this past Tuesday. This marked the first time the title has been defended on main roster TV, and the first singles title for Moss. The title defense saw interference from Zayn.

WWE also announced that Reigns will make his return to SmackDown next Friday night in Salt Lake City.

We should know more on Paul vs. Reigns after tomorrow’s press conference in Las Vegas.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.