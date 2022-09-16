Updated Victory Road lineup

Here is the updated lineup for the 9/23 Impact Victory Road event from Nashville, which will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Impact X Division Championship Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz