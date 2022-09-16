Update on Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules Match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupt Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton. Morgan talked about her previous encounters with Rousey, and said no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she’s done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to add an Extreme Rules stipulation to their upcoming title match.

Rousey responded to the challenge and said it will be Morgan’s funeral.

Rousey won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last week’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender, defeating Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya and Lacey Evans. Morgan won the title from Rousey back at WWE Money In the Bank on July 2. Since then Morgan has had two TV title defenses – she retained over Rousey in their rematch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, then retained over Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at The Castle earlier this month.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current announced card, along with footage from the Rousey – Morgan segment from tonight:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)