Trailer for AEW stars on The Floor Is Lava

AEW stars Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy will appear on Netflix’s “The Floor Is Lava” game show later this month.

Season 3 of the show will premiere on Friday 9/30, and the episode with the AEW stars will be released then. It was filmed back in May.

Netflix wrote the following for the new season: “Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast?”

Below is the full trailer for the appearance: