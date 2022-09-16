Trailer for AEW stars on The Floor Is Lava

Sep 16, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

AEW stars Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy will appear on Netflix’s “The Floor Is Lava” game show later this month.

Season 3 of the show will premiere on Friday 9/30, and the episode with the AEW stars will be released then. It was filmed back in May.

Netflix wrote the following for the new season: “Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast?”

Below is the full trailer for the appearance:

