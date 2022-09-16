Tony D’Angelo injured at NXT taping

Sep 16, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Tony D’Angelo is reportedly injured.

As noted in our NXT spoiler report from Wednesday night, D’Angelo appeared to suffer an injury while he was facing Wes Lee in a match to air on September 27. It was noted then that D’Angelo was sent into the turnbuckles, but he went down in the corner and was then checked out by doctors. The match was called, and D’Angelo had to be helped to the back.

Now The Wrestling Observer reports that the injury was confirmed to be real, but officials aren’t sure how serious it is yet. There’s no timeframe for D’Angelo’s return as of now.

D’Angelo has been feuding with Cameron Grimes as of late, but it looks like that program wrapped up this week as Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in tag team action.

