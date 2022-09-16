PWInsider reported the following spoiler notes for tonight’s Smackdown:

-It was previously reported that Damage CTRL will appear on tonight’s Smackdown. Now Bayley is scheduled to wrestle but her opponent has not been named

-WWE previously announced Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy vs. New Day vs. Street Profits to see the next challengers to The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. There has been talk of replacing Lotharios and Alpha Academy with Imperium and Brawling Brutes. The last word was that WWE is leaning towards making the change.

Logan Paul has been confirmed for tonight’s Smackdown but as of now WWE has not announce anything else for the episode.