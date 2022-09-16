Note on Triple H planning surprise returns/debuts

The surprise WWE returns or debuts are expected to continue in the near future, with a few names who are not expected.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has some surprise additions coming soon to the roster. No names were provided, but it was noted that some wrestlers are coming in who are not people being talked about.

Since taking over creative following the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in late July, Triple H has brought back the following names to WWE – Bayley, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano.