Logan Paul teases announcement for Smackdown

Sep 16, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE previously announced Logan Paul for tonight’s Smackdown in Anaheim, and now Paul says he has a “massive announcement to make. He tweeted the following on the appearance-

As has been reported, Triple H invited Paul to Smackdown tonight after recent words between Reigns, Paul, and Paul Heyman. WWE confirmed Paul’s appearance last night, and he promised an announcement just this afternoon. Reigns vs. Paul has been rumored for a WWE ring some time soon.

