Braun Strowman on WWE return: “I cried”

Speaking on the Corey Graves podcast After The Bell, the recently-returned Braun Strowman said that he was overcome with emotions after he made his return to WWE and cried backstage.

The monster among men made a surprise return a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, destroying Los Lotharios, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The New Day. It was his first appearance on WWE television in 14 months after he was surprisingly cut from his big-money contract in the Summer of 2021.

“I don’t want to admit it because I’m supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions,” Strowman told Graves. “It was really really hard to stay in character.”

Strowman said that while he was able to stay in character on television, that changed when he got backstage.

“I cried when I came back through the curtain,” he continued. “Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in.”

The former WWE Universal champion said that he is now “home” and appreciates the pop he got when he walked out on Raw.