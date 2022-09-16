9/16/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Albany, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy

They shake hands to start, and then Allin applies a wrist-lock. Allin delivers a quick elbow strike, but Hardy counters with a few short-arm shoulder tackles. Allin comes back with a side-headlock take down, but Hardy comes back and wrenches Allin’s elbow joint over his shoulder. Allin goes back to the side-headlock and takes Hardy down again. Hardy gets free and drops Allin with a shoulder tackle. Allin comes back with a cover for two, and then sends Hardy to the floor. Allin goes for a dive, but Hardy cuts him off with a forearm shot. Hardy pulls Allin to the floor, but Allin sends Hardy into the ring steps. Allin gets Hardy back into the ring and goes up top. Allin goes up top and goes for a senton on the apron, but Hardy dodges it. Hardy delivers shots on the floor, and then powerbombs Allin into the ring post. Hardy wraps Allin around the ring post and rolls him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hardy delivers shots to Allin’s back. Allin comes back with a back elbow and comes off the ropes, but Hardy catches him. Allin counters back and gets a jackknife cover for a two count. Allin kicks Hardy in the face and connects with a few Coffin Splashes in the corner. Hardy comes back with the Side Effect and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Hardy slams Allin again and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Allin counters with a back slide for a two count. Hardy kicks Allin in the midsection, but Allin comes back with the Scorpion Death Drop. Allin goes up top, but Hardy cuts him off. Hardy delivers a BT Bomb and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Hardy goes up top for a moonsault, but Allin dodges it. Allin hits the Code Red and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Allin rolls into the Last Supper pinning combination and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, they share a fist bump before Allin leaves the ring. The lights go out, and then come back on to reveal Brody King and Julia Hart in the ring. King drops Hardy with a clothesline and then gets a microphone from Hart. He calls out Allin and Sting, and they come to the stage. King says things between them aren’t over. He challenges them to a no disqualification tag team match for next week. King puts Hardy in a hanging sleeper hold as Allin and Sting walk toward the ring. The lights go out, and then come back on to reveal the House of Black have disappeared.

—

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo and says he doesn’t like or respect Sammy Guevara. He says Guevara makes him sick and he will beat the piss out of him next Friday night.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews the ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli, who is with Wheeler Yuta. Castagnoli says his title represents honor, while the Blackpool Combat Club represents excellence. Castagnoli says they make each other better, but unfortunately Yuta lost his title last week. Castagnoli says he knows Yuta will get back up and win the ROH Pure Championship back. Castagnoli says he had one of the toughest matches of his career last week against Dax Harwood, and says two member of the Club will battle for the AEW World Championship next week. Castagnoli says the Club will have two World Champions in its ranks next week, but then Chris Jericho interrupts. Jericho asks Castagnoli if he has forgotten about the Jericho Appreciation Society, and says he is a seven-time World Champion. Jericho says he should be competing for the AEW World Championship, but he’s not. He says it’s not because he tapped out, and Castagnoli says it’s because he did. Jericho says he is the best wrestler and best sports entertainer ever, but he has never been a World Champion in Ring of Honor. Jericho says he wants an eighth World Championship, and challenges Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite, and Castagnoli accepts and says he is going to beat the hell out of Jericho.

—

Earlier today, Lexy Nair interviews Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Cargill says it is getting boring around here and asks who’s left. Cargill says she will continue her streak and step on whoever is in her way. Diamante walks in and says if Cargill wants to fight, all she had to do is ask, and challenges Cargill for next week.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Willow Nightingale

Ford delivers a few forearm shots as Nightingale shoves her away. Nightingale takes Ford down, but Ford comes back and goes for a waist-lock. Nightingale counters out, but Ford backs her into the ropes. Nightingale takes Ford down again, and then gets a couple of two counts. Ford tries to come back, but Nightingale delivers a chop and a scoop slam. Nightingale delivers a diving cross-body and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out. Ford comes back with back elbows, but Nightingale goes for the Pounce. Ford dodges it and dropkicks Nightingale against the ropes. Ford delivers double knee on the apron and takes Nightingale to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale splashes Ford in the corner and drops her with a high kick. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out. Nightingale picks Ford up, but Ford gets free and drops Nightingale with a cutter. Ford goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Ford goes up top and dives, but Nightingale dodges and delivers the Pounce. Nightingale get a back-slide for a two count, but Ford comes back with a pump kick. Ford slams Nightingale’s face into the mat, and then locks in the Indian Death Lock and Nightingale taps out.

Winner: Penelope Ford

—

Lexy Nair interviews Adam Page and Dark Order. Page apologized for costing them the match at All Out, and Alex Reynolds says the past in the past and they are all in the battle royale next week on Rampage, and it’s every man for themselves. Rush and Jose the Assistant walk in. Jose says Dark Order always let each other down, and 10 needs to realize he’s the star and to stand on his own.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Danhausen vs. Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Danhausen fakes a curse and then mocks Page, but Page takes him down immediately and delivers right hands. Page mocks Danhausen, but Danhausen comes back with a right hand. Page drops him with a shoulder tackle, and then hits Ego’s Edge for the pin fall.

Winner: Ethan Page

—

Ricky Starks cuts a promo. He says the talking is done, and that Powerhouse Hobbs did what he said he was going to do. He says Hobbs has his full attention, and tells Hobbs to think about everyone that he loves before he comes after him again. Starks says he will see Hobbs next week in New York City.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam:

-AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – Final Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

-ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage Grand Slam:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante

-Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royale; winner earns a future AEW World Championship match

-No Disqualification Tag Team Match: Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Darby Allin and Sting

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Hook and Action Bronson

-Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

—

Match #4 – ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Josh Woods (w/Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese)

They lock up and Joe backs Woods against the ropes. Joe shoves him away after the break, and then Woods goes behind. Joe counters and backs him into the corner. Woods gets free, but Joe applies a side-headlock. Woods counters and takes Joe down, but Joe comes back and they exchange forearm shots. Joe delivers quick jabs to take advantage, but Woods blocks a headbutt and delivers knee strikes. Joe comes back and sends Woods to the outside, and then Nese drapes Joe’s arm over the top rope behind the referee’s back. Woods goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Woods has Joe grounded. Joe rolls over for a two count, but Woods kicks out and punches him in the throat. Woods delivers a few forearm shots and comes off the ropes, but Joe counters and locks in a sleeper hold. Woods wrenches Joe’s arm to break the hold, and then slams Joe to the mat. Woods goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Joe comes back with chops and delivers a Manhattan Drop. Joe kicks Woods in the face and slams him to the mat. Joe goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out. Woods comes back and works over Joe’s arm, but Joe sends him into the corner and drops him with a power slam. Joe goes for the cover, but Woods kicks out again. Joe takes Woods to the corner and sets up for the Muscle Buster, but Sterling gets on the apron as Nese distracts the referee. Woods comes back with a roll-up for a two count, but then knees Joe in the face. Woods delivers a spinning knee strike and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Woods goes for it again, but Joe clubs him across the back. Woods backs Joe into the corner and charges, but Joe counters and slams him to the mat. Joe knocks Nese off the apron and drops Woods with the Muscle Buster for the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Nese attacks Joe from behind, and then Woods joins in on the beat down. Sterling grabs the title, but Wardlow’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Woods and Nese bail out of the ring, but Joe holds Sterling in place. Wardlow grabs Sterling, but Nese and Woods come back and save him. Wardlow and Joe get face-to-face, and then clank their titles together as a tag team match with the four men is made for next Friday night.