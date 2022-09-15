Should You Do a Bike Share in Venice Beach?

Seasoned cyclists may know about bike shares, but those new to the hobby may be in the dark. A bike share is a shared transport service where bicycles are available for use on a short-term basis at a lower cost, or sometimes bike shares are even free. Those in the Venice Beach area may be interested in participating in one to help fellow cyclists and make new friends in the niche.

Bike Share Information

Bike share Venice Beach may be helpful to you if you live in the area. Now you are asking, “How do they work?” Bike shares are for those who may need a bike or enjoy the hobby but don’t have the funds to purchase one or may be unable to participate in the sport regularly. Some of these obstacles may include:

● Living too far to bike to and from work

● Erratic schedules

● Regular dangerous roads or weather conditions

Many cities may have a solution to these problems, such as bike share Venice Beach. Bike shares allow cyclists to participate in programs that offer affordable, short-term rentals through specific locations. Organizing a bike share is usually done by funders such as private companies, education facilities, and other similar agencies. The end goal is to make it possible for every cyclist to have a way to participate in this fun and healthy activity.

What to Expect

When you attend a bike share, there will be stations to receive a bike. The bikes will more than likely be of standard color and setup. Depending on the payment system, you should be able to use a credit card or an electronic PIN to unlock a bike. Your payment is insurance so you won’t run off with the bike. If you do, you’ll have to pay a hefty fee that could go over $1,000.

Once you have completed your ride, you should be able to return your bike to any station with available docking space.

There are many advantages to taking part in bike shares. Biking is a very healthy hobby. It could help build stronger bones, improve joint flexibility, minimize stress and anxiety, aid in weight loss, and enhance your overall fitness routine. If you can’t afford a bike of your own, this could be the best solution. You may even make a new friend while you are riding.

Author Bio–

Oren Sabag is an entrepreneur with 21 years of retail/wholesale experience. He also founded one of the first startups in the world that provided financial services to migrant workers via a mobile platform, Neema. Asaph graduated from the Y Combinator program in Silicon Valley and led his startup to a $30M valuation with an EBITDA margin of 20% and acquisition. He now runs Bone Shaker Electric Bikes in Venice and Santa Monica.