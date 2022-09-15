Rumor on WWE giving Vince McMahon a send-off next year

The US Sun reports that WWE is in talks to give Vince McMahon a send-off next year during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, possibly at the Hall of Fame ceremony. They reported the following:

“Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Fans may not have always liked the way he handled storylines and treated some talent, but his efforts to take the sport to the world cannot be underestimated. His departure was pretty unceremonious in terms of the business behind the scenes, but the sport is about fans. And as controversial as it may seem, there are fans who feel he deserves a send off. Now at this moment in time the suggestion of any kind of ‘celebration’ seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. However, an acknowledgement of his contributions remains an active discussion among the creative team. Obviously Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to Wrestlemania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honour would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April. Stephanie has openly spoken about her father’s legacy since his departure and Triple H has huge respect for Vince.”

It’s important to point out that The Sun reports rumors that do not end up credible, and no other legitimate WWE sources have reported this same thing about Vince.

Vince has been retired since July following allegations of inappropriate relationships with various women over the years.