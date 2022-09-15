Ricky Steamboat to wrestle at indy event

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat is set to return to the ring.

Steamboat is scheduled to wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of The Dragon event on Sunday, November 27 in Raleigh, NC at the Dorton Arena, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

“Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring,” Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. “Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”

There’s no word yet on who Steamboat will lock up with that night. It was noted that presumably Steamboat will be working a tag team bout that night.

The 69 year old Steamboat last wrestled on June 18, 2010 at a FCW WWE developmental event, where he teamed with his son, Richie Steamboat, against Trent Beretta and Caylen Croft. Steamboat’s last singles match was a win over Drew McIntyre at the August 2, 2009 WWE live event. The win over McIntyre marked the end of Steamboat’s 2009 return run, which included 4 matches, but the last match from his original run came on September 18, 1994 at WCW Fall Brawl, when he dropped the WCW United States Title to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Steamboat also worked an angle with The Duke at the AIW Enter The Dragon event on March 10, 2018, and that physical altercation led to Steamboat dropping The Duke.

BTW is set to announce full details on Steamboat’s return soon, including his opponent, and where it will be streamed. Tickets are on sale now, and they range from $39 – $199.

Steamboat made his pro debut back in 1976, and held numerous titles for various promotions.

