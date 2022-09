PWInsider reports that Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are scheduled to appear on Friday’s SmackDown in Anaheim.

There’s no word yet on what they will be doing on SmackDown. Kai and SKY became champions on this week’s RAW by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

The only match announced for this week’s SmackDown is a Fatal 4 Way #1 Contenders Match with The New Day, Alpha Academy, Street Profits & Los Lotharios.