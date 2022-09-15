Moxley vs Danielson set in the final of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson advanced to the final of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions last night on Dynamite after they defeated Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho respectively in the semi final matches.

Mox now has a chance of becoming a three-time AEW World champion while Danielson has not held any gold in AEW yet.

The final match for the vacant AEW World title will take place next Wednesday on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The title was vacated by AEW President Tony Khan following the backstage altercation between CM Punk and The Elite. All four – Punk, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega – remain suspended by the promotion.

Punk is out injured for the next several months after undergoing triceps surgery.