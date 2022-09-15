Matches announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Grand Slam:

-AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – Final Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson

-AEW Interim Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy