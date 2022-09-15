Madison Rayne: “it’s been the best month of my career”

Madison Rayne is a self-described gymnastics mom, dog mom, and crème brûlée connoisseur, and she’s also a big blast of positive energy and the new women’s coach at AEW! She describes the whirlwind process of signing to AEW, her first day in the locker room, and what it was like to immediately get in the ring with Jade Cargill in pursuit of the TBS Championship! She discusses her coaching style, working with younger talent like Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, and Julia Hart, and what it takes to be a great heel. She also recounts wrestling her younger brothers as a kid, dropping out of college to pursue pro wrestling, the evolution of the Madison Rayne character, learning to do commentary with husband Josh Matthews, and what it was like to come back to wrestling after having a baby. Plus, she talks about her love of baseball, boy bands, and The Clippers!

MADISON RAYNE QUOTES:

On signing with AEW:

“Everybody was so accommodating and so nice, and it’s been the best month of my career, honestly.”

On the talent she’d like to work with in AEW Women’s Division:

“I feel like, at this point in my career, those are the matches that I want to have: the matches with younger talent that I can hopefully help elevate. So Julia [Hart] and Anna [Jay] are very, very high up my list.”

source: Unrestricted Podcast feat. Madison Rayne