AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.53% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.035 million viewers for the post-All Out show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 2.63% from last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.39 key demographic rating represents 509,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 2.62% from last week’s 496,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #27 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #32 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the best viewership since the September 8, 2021 post-All Out episode, which drew 1.319 million viewers, and the best key demo rating since the June 1 post-Double Or Nothing episode, which drew a 0.40 rating. Wednesday’s Dynamite tied with the January 12 episode for the fifth-best key demo rating of the year. The only sports competition for Wednesday was Liga MX on TUDN, and the Campeones Cup on Univision. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.53% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.63% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was even with the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 11.36% from the previous year.

While AEW Dynamite topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demo graphic, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.490 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.817 million viewers, also drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.75 rating, also drawing 3.850 million viewers.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Grand Slam, Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, plus Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semi-finals with Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode