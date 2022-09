Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) did a Instagram live to responds To EC3’s allegations that he recorded talent without consent….

FKA Velveteen Dream(Patrick Clark) went live and had things to say🫣😧 @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/5x8aT6Fs2a

— Xavier(19)‼️ (@yeahxavieragain) September 14, 2022