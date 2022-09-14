The Youngest Successes in Wrestling

Professional wrestling has captured the imagination of generations since its earliest incarnations at the carnival. Kayfabe might be dead, but wrestling is a billion-dollar industry, with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) being the dominant force in the sport.

Wrestling predictions remain a growth industry the same way as boxing predictions, with some fans making real-money wagers on the sport.

Let’s take a look at the youngest successes ever in the history of professional wrestling.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the genetic freak who has not only made his mark on professional wrestling but became UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Since 2002, he has held the record for being the youngest ever world champion after defeating The Rock at SummerSlam, less than three months after debuting within WWE. He was just 25 years old at the time.

To make things even more spectacular, Lesnar even tried out for the Minnesota Vikings in 2004. He narrowly missed the final cut due to injuries.

Yokozuna

Anyone who remembers the wrestling landscape of the early 1990s will remember the Yokozuna character in WWE.

Agatupu Anoa’i embraced his sumo wrestling background and became Yokozuna, the highest rank in sumo wrestling. At almost 600 pounds, he’s also one of the heaviest wrestlers ever to enter the squared circle.

After he beat Randy Savage to win the 1993 Royal Rumble, he beat Bret Hart at WrestleMania IX. Until Lesnar, Yokozuna held the record for being the youngest world champion in history at the age of 26.

The Rock

Many consider The Rock to be the most outstanding professional wrestler ever. Not only was he the greatest talker in the business, but The Rock would also become Hollywood’s most highly paid actor.

Making the transition from one business to another has historically been difficult for wrestlers, but The Rock efficiently handled the transition.

As a third-generation wrestler, The Rock would first become champion by beating Mankind in 1998, at only 26 years old.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has enjoyed one of the longest and most notable careers of any man. With his ominous entrance, supernatural powers, and imposing presence, The Undertaker has struck fear into the hearts of his opponents for more than 30 years.

His first title win came at 26 when he defeated the legendary Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991.

Despite being one of the youngest successes in wrestling, The Undertaker is best known for his 21 straight career victories at WrestleMania. The streak would come to an end when Lesnar dethroned him.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton makes this list because he was touted as one of the hottest newcomers from the start. Son of “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Randy Orton was put on the path to superstardom in the early 2000s when he became part of the Evolution stable with Triple HHH, Ric Flair, and Batista.

He would initially capture the Intercontinental championship before claiming his first world championship against Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

Unlike the other members of this list, Orton continues to compete today, with ten WWE titles and four World Heavyweight titles. However, he is currently out of action and requires surgery on an injury.

Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Sammartino was born in Italy and came to America at a young age to become a professional wrestler. He began his career in the WWWF, eventually morphing into the WWE.

After becoming champion in May 1963 against Buddy Rodgers, he was the youngest champion in history. The record would stand for 30 years.

Sammartino is a success because he held the championship for 11 years, the longest reign in history.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)

MJF has yet to become a world champion, but he has already set the world on fire. At the tender age of 24, he started his career on national television. His charisma and his eloquence meant that he quickly managed to push the emotional buttons of the audience.

Despite only having a single title shot, which he lost due to outside shenanigans, MJF has become one of the most talked-about wrestling stars of the modern era.

While early in his career, MJF is widely considered the future of professional wrestling.

Conclusion

Wrestling has delivered some epic moments over the years and some incredible characters. Even though the business landscape has changed considerably, wrestling remains one of the biggest draws in the world today.

Who do you think the biggest success story in wrestling is historically?