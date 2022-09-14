Suspended AEW official back at Dynamite tapings today

AEW’s Vice President of Talent Development, Pat Buck, is in Albany, New York, for tonight’s live Dynamite according to PWInsider.com, a week and a half after he was suspended by the promotion.

Buck was involved in the backstage brawl following All Out and was one of the many who were suspended pending the outcome of the third party investigation into the incident.

The former WWE producer, who quit the company following WrestleMania, was not at last week’s Dynamite but was given the okay to travel to Albany for today’s show.

He is the only one from the suspended list who has been spotted at the show so far.

It’s unclear what exactly Buck’s involvement into the fight was but it was enough initially to land him in hot water with several other officials, including the three AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.