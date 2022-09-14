Spoilers: This week’s AEW Rampage tapings from tonight 9/14

This week’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight in Albany, NY to air Friday 9/16. Here are full spoilers-

-Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy. The House of Black attacked Hardy after the match, after Allin left to go to the back. Brody King challenged Allin & Sting to a No DQ match on next week’s Rampage Gr& Slam. Sting & Allin accepted.

-Chris Jericho interrupted Tony Schiavone’s interview with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho said ROH is the only place he’s never been world champion. He challenged Claudio to a championship match at the Dynamite Gr& Slam next Wednesday & Claudio accepted.

-Backstage promo with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill saying she has no competition left. Diamante interrupted & challenged her to a match at the Rampage Gr& Slam. Diamante said she’s bringing back-up.

-Ethan Page quickly defeated Danhausen.

-Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale.

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe retained over Josh Woods. Tony Nese tried to interfere at one point but Joe stopped it. After the match, Mark Sterling had Woods & Tony Nese attack Joe but AEW TNT Champion Wardlow saved him. Joe said he & Wardlow like to kick ass so they will run through Nese & Woods next week on Rampage.