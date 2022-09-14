Spoilers: Next week’s NXT tapings from tonight 9/14

The 9/20 NXT episode was taped tonight in Orlando. Below are full spoilers-

-Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series, 1-1

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was at ringside

-The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid come out to the ring for a promo. A masked woman with a hoodie on is seen watching from the back of the crowd. This may have been the person seen getting a smiley button from The Dyad in the background of a backstage segment earlier this month that also featured Kiana James and Arianna Grace. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade interrupt and challenge The Dyad to a match

-The Dyad defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo. After the match, Lash Legend attacked Choo and left her laying in the middle of the ring while Jade laughed from the entrance-way

-Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. After the match, Chase and Bodhi joined Thea Hail for a big celebration in the crowd with the Chase University student section

-Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) debuted with a win over Grayson Waller, thanks to an assist from Apollo Crews. Crews now has a tear coming down his cheek under the eye Waller injured a few weeks ago

-JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate. This was one of the better NXT matches as of late. Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker came out after the match for a face-off with JD, but Ilja Dragunov interrupted for a huge reaction and he appears to be no longer injured. The three faced off in the ring to end the episode