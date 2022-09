Spoilers: Next week’s AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from tonight 9/14

Next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode (9/19) was taped tonight in Albany, NY. Here are full spoilers-

-Zack Clayton defeated Conan Lycan

-Nyla Rose defeated Rebecca Scott. Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir gave heel promos after the match

-Private Party defeated Aiden Agro & Danger Kid

-Skye Blue defeated Clara Carreras

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated three enhancement wrestlers

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl

-Mascara Dorada debuted & defeated Serpentico

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated Mike Anthony & Liam Davis