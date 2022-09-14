Shawn Michaels offers contract to Hank Walker

Hank Walker has officially moved on from the WWE NXT security team.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show saw Walker defeat Javier Bernal in his debut on the main show. Walker acted like he wasn’t familiar with the ring, but he ended up finishing Bernal off with a a corner splash and a flying shoulder tackle for the pin to win. The recent build-up to the match saw Bernal disrespect Walker in backstage segments.

Walker received significant reactions from the WWE Performance Center crowd, and several loud chants.

As seen below, WWE released post-show video that shows Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offering Walker a talent contract to be a NXT Superstar.

Michaels approached Walker backstage while he was celebrating the win with the rest of the security team.

“Congratulations, big win. I’d like to take the time to offer you an official NXT contract. Of course, sign it whenever you want,” Michaels said to Walker.

Bernal then interrupted and said, “You know what, Hank? Tonight was a fluke, alright? Consider yourself lucky.”

Michaels then looked at Bernal and laughed, “What a prick!”

Walker and the rest of the security team laughed with Michaels as Bernal stormed off. Walker then signed the contract and thanked Michaels. Walker and his crew continued to celebrate as Michaels walked away.

Walker re-tweeted the video with Michaels and wrote, “Golly bo! What a night!”

While WWE has had Walker portray a member of the NXT security team for several weeks now, he has already worked two TV matches. He made his in-ring debut with a loss to Von Wagner at the June 11 NXT live event in Largo, then came up short against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo on the July 1 NXT Level Up episode, took a loss to Giovanni Vinci at the July 9 live event in Orlando, was defeated by Duke Hudson on the July 22 NXT Level Up episode, then failed to defeat Carmelo Hayes at the August 29 live event in Venice.

Walker, real name Joseph Sculthorpe, was signed back in March. The 6-foot-2 305-pounder was an NCAA All-Conference Offensive Lineman at NC State before signing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He was a high school state heavyweight wrestling champion in Hampstead, NC. Walker was a part of the same March Performance Center Class that also included Roxanne Perez, Arianna Grace, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Sol Ruca, Kiana James, Sloane Jacobs, and former NXT Superstar Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, among others.

WWE has billed Walker as the NXT Universe’s favorite security guard. There’s no word yet on what they have planned for him moving forward, but we will keep you updated.