Roman Reigns on possibly wrestling The Rock

Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and commented on possibly facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39. He said:

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one. I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready.”

Reigns also commented on how he’s been taking advantage of all opportunities placed in front of him. He said:

“It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that.”