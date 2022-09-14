News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY with the final build for next week’s Grand Slam episode.

Dynamite will feature Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson to determine who faces off for the vacant AEW World Title next week. New AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and new ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia are also expected to appear tonight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara