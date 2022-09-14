9/14/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, and William Regal are on commentary from Albany, New York.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara ducks out of the ring, but comes back and locks up with Moxley. Moxley applies a side-headlock, and then takes Guevara to the mar. Moxley transitions into a knuckle lock and backs Guevara into the corner. Guevara dodges a right hand and delivers a chop. Guevara follows with right hands, and then stomps Moxley down in the corner. Guevara chokes Moxley with his boot, but Moxley comes back with the King Kong Lariat. They exchange chops now, and then Guevara sends Moxley to the floor. Guevara dives onto Moxley and slams him into the ring steps. Guevara grinds Moxley’s head into the steps, and then stomps on his face on the floor. Guevara stomps Moxley’s head into the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they are on the apron. Moxley blocks a pile driver and slams Guevara back-first on the apron. Back in the ring, Moxley repeatedly clotheslines Guevara in the corner. Moxley puts Guevara up top and delivers a chop. Moxley grinds his fingers across Guevara’s back, and then bites his head. Moxley suplexes Guevara to the mat and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Moxley goes for an arm-bar, but Guevara turns it into a Boston Crab. Moxley gets free, but Guevara delivers an enzugiri. Guevara connects with the cutter and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara goes for the GTH, but Moxley rolls through and locks in the Bulldog Choke. Guevara rolls out, but Moxley delivers the elbow strikes. Moxley counters the King Kong Lariat into a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Guevara goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off and suplexes him back to the mat. Anna Jay and Tay Melo come to ringside. Jay gets on the apron and distracts the referee. Melo delivers a low-blow to Moxley and Guevara rolls him up, but Moxley kicks out.

Guevara goes up top for the senton, but Moxley dodges it and gets a two count. Guevara delivers forearm strikes, but Moxley comes back with a couple of slaps and kicks, and then forearm shots of his own. Guevara comes back with a knee strike and a thrust kick and goes for the GTH, but Moxley counters with the Death Rider for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

MJF comes to the ring. He tells the crowd to keep their mouths shut and says he hasn’t slept since he and Moxley came face-to-face last week. MJF says Moxley had the look of a guy who has no fear, and that pisses him off. MJF says he isn’t the same kid that he was when he and Moxley crossed paths the first time. MJF says he isn’t playing a character, but Moxley is. MJF says he read Moxley’s book, and enjoyed the part about his childhood. He says Moxley was raised as a poor, uneducated kick from the stick, and says he got bullied, beat down, and got his bicycle stolen. MJF says he knows deep down, Moxley is the same, scared little boy, but now he is old enough to drown his fears in alcohol like a worthless drunk. MJF says he gives Moxley credit for getting sober, but his brain his far more dangerous than Moxley’s disease. MJF says this is a message for Moxley, as well as Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho: bad things happen when people get in MJF’s way. MJF tells Moxley to go ahead and take the vacation that he was planning, because the AEW World Championship is already his. MJF says Moxley’s demon threatened to take everything from him, and is he doesn’t tread lightly, he will find out that MJF is that demon.

MJF says it’s time to get down to business, and introduces the group of men who helped him procure the casino chip at All Out. He introduces Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Ethan Page, Austin and Colten Gunn, W. Morrissey, and Lee Moriarty come to the ring with Hathaway. Hathaway hugs MJF before he leaves the ring. Hathaway says he told MJF that if he quit MJF, he would be giving everyone exactly what they want. Hathaway says they came up with the idea for The Firm, and says they are here on retainer. Hathaway says they are united tonight, but when MJF doesn’t need them they will go their separate ways. Hathaway says he is a friend who can make things happen, and there isn’t a rock that he hasn’t unturned. Hathaway says there is nothing like good, old fashioned blackmail, and then talks about why all the men in the ring are here. He hypes up all the guys in the ring, and says everyone has two options: run with them or run from them.

—

Jungle Boy cut a promo earlier today and says he knows he has a big task ahead of him in Luchasaurus, but he is issuing an open challenge for tonight. Jay Lethal then answered the challenge.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Jungle Boy

They lock up and Lethal backs Jungle Boy into the corner. Jungle Boy comes back and they exchange shots, and then Jungle Boy drops Lethal with an arm-drag. Jungle Boy follows with a dropkick, but Lethal comes back with a leg trip. Lethal goes for the Figure Four, but Jungle Boy counters with a roll-up for a one count. Jungle Boy gets another roll-up, this one for two, and then sends Lethal to the outside. Jungle Boy runs the ropes for a dive, but Singh stands in front of Lethal. Jungle Boy goes up top, but Lethal gets back into the ring and cuts him off. Lethal clubs Jungle Boy across the back and delivers a back-breaker over the top turnbuckle as the show heads to a commercial.