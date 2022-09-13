WWE United States Championship to be defended next Monday

A big WWE United States Title match has been announced for next Monday’s RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Tonight’s RAW opened with Seth Rollins coming to the ring to brag about what he did to Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at The Castle, and how he’s not interested in the rematch. Rollins said what he is interested in is the fact that it’s been far too long since he held WWE gold. Riddle then interrupted and they brawled until Rollins dropped him with a cheap shot, then retreated. The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor then came out, which led to Balor defeating Riddle in singles action following interference by Rollins. Rollins then rushed back into the ring after the match and put Riddle back down with a Stomp.

Later in the show, Kevin Patrick caught up with Rollins backstage and Rollins mentioned how he is the face of RAW. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley interrupted and said Rollins always has these flashy colors on, but the one color he doesn’t have is gold, and who has the gold around here is the real face of RAW. This led to words between Lashley and Rollins. Rollins said the United States Title is not the title he was referring to earlier, but he will gladly take the strap off Lashley’s shoulder. Rollins proposed a title match for next week, to see who the face of RAW really is. Lashley agreed and they had a brief staredown that ended with Rollins looking worried.

WWE then announced Rollins vs. Lashley for next week’s RAW, with the title on the line.

Can @SuperKingofBros prevail in what has quickly become a 2-on-1 situation on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/URlE1yo1q9 — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022