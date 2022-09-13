Note on AEW suspensions

The AEW talents suspended over the backstage fight at All Out reportedly do not know the length of their suspensions.

As we’ve noted, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, Producer Pat Buck, and Talent Relations head Christopher Daniels were suspended by the company due to the backstage fight at the NOW Arena following All Out, and the futures of CM Punk and Producer Ace Steel are up in the air. It’s been reported that full punishments are expected to be handed down once the third-party investigation into the incident has been completed.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been no word on the length of the suspensions and that’s for good reason as those suspended don’t even know.

It was noted that as of now, the people suspended don’t necessarily know how long their suspensions are going to last. Sources in AEW believe that will remain the case until any potential legal situations are figured out, and the investigation into the incident has wrapped.

Omega, Daniels and Nakazawa are all in Japan this week for the Tokyo Game Show convention to promote the AEW Fight Forever video game. Word is that they were already scheduled to have the week off from AEW programming to make the trip to Japan, before the All Out incident.