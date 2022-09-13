News for tonight’s NXT 2.0

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will be the special One Year Anniversary Celebration show.

The special episode will open up with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defending against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match. The stipulation was chosen by a fan vote.

Tonight’s NXT will also see the reveal of the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year, chosen by fan vote, plus NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against a mystery opponent, also decide by vote.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s special episode:

* Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match to open the show. Stipulation was chosen by fan vote

* Fan voting will determine who wins the award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Options are Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting – Von Wagner or Joe Gacy or Wes Lee

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

* “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

* Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley