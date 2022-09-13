WWE NXT Report – 9/13/22

– The WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined cageside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show and go right to the cage.

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly

We go right to the Steel Cage for tonight’s opener as The Creed Brothers of The Diamond Mine are out – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. They enter the cage as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next are NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Prince and Wilson try to climb the cage but they’re pulled back down. Wilson almost makes it out of the cage but Brutus stops him. The Creeds launch the champs into the cage walls but they hang on and start climbing. The Creeds climb up after the and now they’re fighting on top of the cage.

Prince is hanging by one arm, close to falling to the floor, but Julius pulls him back in. Brutus and Julius with suplexes to each opponent. The Creeds block face-first shots into the cage as fans chant for them. They launch Wilson and Prince into the steel, knocking them back to the mat in a daze. Wilson and Prince are tossed face-first into the cage again. Brutus and Julius take turns on Wilson now. Prince climbs but Julius grabs him and gets kicked in the face. Pretty Deadly with a big modified Codebreaker from the corner for a close 2 count. Brutus stops Prince from climbing, then launches him into the steel with a big powerbomb. Brutus stands tall for a pop from the crowd. Wilson makes it to the top of the cage but Brutus meets him and they trade shots on the top of the cage. They fight down to the top rope now.

Wilson sends Brutus face-first into the steel. Julius counters Prince on the top rope and brings him to the mat with a huge Spanish Fly/moonsault type move. Julius stands tall and he’s fired up off the move as the crowd goes wild for what he just pulled off. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

The back & forth continues during the break. We see Julius missing a big splash. Back from the break and Julius is fighting with Prince on the top rope. Wilson climbs up and they double team Julius on the top rope now. They put Julius on the top of the cage and hit a massive double superplex from the top of the cage. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

All three are slow to recover from the big superplex. Brutus gets up and unloads on both of the champions with some of his signature offense. Brutus launches Wilson with a big suplex, then splashes him in the corner. Brutus goes to the top turnbuckle but Wilson rocks him and climbs up for a superplex. Brutus fights back but here comes Prince to assist. Julius comes over and gets both opponents on his shoulders. Brutus leaps from the top and hits the Brutus Bomb to knock the champions off his brother’s shoulders. Fans chant “Creed!” now.

Damon Kemp rushes out and starts climbing into the cage as fans boo. Julius climbs up and kicks him through the cage, and punches him. Kemp jumps off the cage to the floor. Kemp starts laughing now and we see that he handcuffed Julius to the cage.

Brutus levels both opponents with clotheslines, then starts launching them into the steel. Julius is trying to get the cuffs off while his brother continues to run wild. Brutus climbs up to help his brother free now. They’re having no luck while the champs recover and the cage door is opened. They go to escape but Brutus leaps at them and takes them out. He covers Wilson for 2.

Prince is close to crawling out of the cage door but Brutus stops him. Wilson is trying to pull Brutus away from Prince. Brutus has the ankle lock applied on Prince int he middle of the ring while Julius, with one arm, chokes Wilson from the corner. Wilson breaks free and saves Prince. They hit Spilt Milk on Brutus but somehow he kicks out and they can’t believe it.

Pretty Deadly double teams Brutus now, launching him into the steel. They continue destroying Brutus, then hit him with another Spilt Milk in the middle of the ring. Wilson covers for the pin to win and retain as Julius looks on from the top turnbuckle, still cuffed to the cage.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, the music hits as Pretty Deadly stands tall in the cage. We go to replays. Brutus stands with his brother in the corner while Pretty Deadly poses with the titles at ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wes Lee, Joe Gacy and Von Wagner for the fan vote on who will challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes tonight. Fans voted for Lee to get the title shot, and he is excited. Lee goes on about becoming the new champion tonight. Gacy congratulates Lee and says he accepts the results of the vote. Gacy offers his hand for a shake. Lee thanks him and shakes his hand, then wipes his own hand off on his shirt. Lee leaves to go get ready. Gacy tells McKenzie it’s OK because there’s important work to be done tonight.

– Still to come, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley finally settle their issues. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers send us to a video of highlights from the past year of NXT 2.0.

Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Lash Legend. Out next comes Fallon Henley with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and a youngster named Mason “The Night Howler” Ramirez, who is here representing Connor’s Cure and WWE’s campaign for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The bell rings and Legend unloads to start. Henley kicks Lash’s leg out and dropkicks her. Henley fights in from the apron but Legend kicks her off with a big boot, sending her to the floor. Legend follows and sends Henley face-first into the ring post. Legend rams Henley back into the apron, then rolls her back in. Legend with knees to the gut now.

Henley fights back with intense offense now. She splashes Legend in the corner but Legend rocks her. More back and forth now. Henley counters with a big bulldog for a pop. Henley levels Lash with a big knockout blow for the pin to win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

– After the match, Henley, Briggs and Jensen join The Night Howler on the ramp to celebrate.

– Sanga is backstage with Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Leon comes out of the trainer’s room with a knee brace on, saying she has a tear and could be out for 9 months. Sanga hugs them and says he’s sorry what happened but they have to turn this negative into a positive. Sanga says this is Valentina’s time, and Yulisa agrees. Mr. Stone walks up with Von Wagner, and says this is depressing. Stone says Von should’ve won the fan vote from earlier. Sanga tells them to watch their language because ladies are present. Von and Sanga have words now, then they face off. Stone backs Von away and tells him to save it.

– We see Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen walking backstage. They walk up on Toxic Attraction. Jensen says he saw the bikini photo posted by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose last week and she looked amazing. He stutters over his words and Rose says in his dreams. Jensen admits to dreaming about Rose. This leads to Henley having words with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. We go to

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction is in the ring – Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Rose takes the mic and says at Worlds Collide she did exactly what she said she would – unify the titles and take out two of the best women in NXT history. Rose says if she wants, she will run NXT Europe too when it starts. Jane brags about how they are the super-group of all super-groups, because when you think of NXT, you think of Toxic Attraction. No vote is needed. Dolin talks about how she and Jayne elevated the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to make them the most important women’s tag titles in the industry, and the titles are just on loan to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They also have words for Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Rose says they are the baddest bitches in the room and in 365 days they’ve proved that. Rose says she’s on her way to becoming the longest-reigning NXT champion of history. She says NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes are great champions, but they’re not like her. She goes on and says if there’s one thing to learn from the past year, it’s to put some damn respect on her name.

The music hits and out comes Alba Fyre to interrupt. She’s carrying the baseball bat. Fyre says Rose may have unified the titles but she knows nothing about where Fyre comes from. She says in Ireland they don’t run their mouths about how good they are, they let the action do the talking for them. Fyre enters the ring with her bat and taunts Toxic Attraction, saying she is the next champion. She holds the bat to Rose’s chest against the ropes. Toxic Attraction attacks but Fyre fights them off, then lays Rose out. Dolin and Jayne pull Rose to safety while Fyre poses for a pop. Toxic Attraction talks some trash as Fyre looks on from the ring.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from Cora Jade. She says the past 12 months were about finding herself. She didn’t change, she wanted people to like her and think she’s the future of the division, but that wasn’t how she was seen. Jade talks about her match with Natalya and how important it was, despite losing as she earned respect. She was excited about her friend Roxanne Perez coming to NXT, but she’s not going to waste anymore of her time talking about that piece of trash. Jade insults Perez some more and shows us highlights from her past year. She insults the fans now and says she doesn’t care about what people in the locker room think, like Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, Lash Legend, Alba Fyre. She says she doesn’t like Toxic Attraction either but she understands them. Jade goes on to insult Wendy Choo now, saying she’s kind of like a human stuffed animal – kinda pathetic, kinda feel bad for her, doesn’t belong in the ring but belongs in the corner of a baby’s playroom. Jade thanks the camera crew and says she will do this interview next year on the 2nd Anniversary when the Generation of Jade will be better, and her star will shine brighter when she’s the #1 woman in the entire industry.

– McKenzie is backstage with Wendy Choo now for comments on Cora Jade. Choo says Jade is just jealous of Roxanne Perez, no one lives in the Generation of Jade. She goes on about Jade being jealous and living in her own world. Lash Legend interrupts and wants to talk about her match. She has words with Choo now. Choo calls her a bimbo and threatens to take care of her. Choo walks off.

– We see “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott arriving earlier today on his scooter. Back to commercial.

Quincy Elliott vs. Sean Gallagher

We go back to the ring and out comes “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott with his unique look. Elliott rubs up against the ring post and Barrett is appalled. Enhancement talent Sean Gallagher waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Elliott dances around as fans chant his name. They lock up and Sean goes for the arm. Elliott breaks free and touches Sean on the cheek. Sean attacks but Quincy fights back, launching himself at Sean. Quincy stands tall and rubs himself some. Quincy goes to the corner for a big second rope sitdown splash as fans chant “Super Diva!” at him. Quincy stays sitting up on Gallagher for the pin to win.

Winner: Quincy Elliott

– After the match, Elliott stands tall as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cameron Grimes now. He says this isn’t the first time his mouth got him into trouble and it won’t be the last. He previously told Joe Gacy he didn’t need him, so why would Tony D’Angelo think he needs them? Grimes says his partner tonight is the only man he can trust – Cameron Grimes. He says man down or man up, he’s the man that’s going to the moon.

Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. They hit the corners to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wes Lee is warming up. Trick Williams walks in and tells him to give it up, he’s not winning tonight. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick beat Lee down now, destroying him against the lockers. Officials rush in and get Trick and Hayes to leave, then they check on Lee. We go back to the ring and out comes Cameron Grimes to a pop while Tony D and Stacks look on. There is no mystery partner for Grimes tonight as this will be a Handicap Match, at least to start.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth only on. Grimes with knees to the gut as he mounts offense. Stacks rolls over and tags in Tony D. Tony beats Grimes down as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Grimes turns it around in the corner with big kicks. Tony sends Grimes face-first into the turnbuckle. Tony blocks a roll-up and tags in Stacks but Grimes doesn’t see it as he rolls Tony up for a pin attempt.

Stacks kicks Grimes to save Tony. Stacks beats Grimes down in the corner, then Tony tags in to keep the assault going. Stacks with another quick tag and more offense to keep Grimes down. Tony comes back in for the double team. Tony slams Grimes and talks some trash.

The Schism walks out now – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Gacy hops up on the apron and stands there as Grimes’ partner now. Stacks continues to beat on Grimes in the corner. Stacks runs into a boot now. Grimes back-drops Stacks and now he’s staring at Gacy, who begs for the tag. Fans pop but Grimes turns his back on Gacy. Tony beats Grimes down for a 2 count.

Grimes fights off a double team now. Grimes nails a double dropkick for a big pop. Gacy is still waiting for the tag but Stacks attacks Grimes. Grimes counters and falls into the corner. Gacy tags himself in. Gacy unloads on Stacks, then Tony as he rushes in. Gacy with a big running splash to Stacks in the corner, then the Uranage. Gacy screams out some more.

Grimes turns Gacy around and asks why he’s out here. Grimes says he doesn’t need Gacy. Tony pulls Grimes to the floor. Stacks applies a Sleeper on Gacy. It’s broken and Grimes rushes in to hit the big crossbody on Stacks. Tony drops Grimes. Gacy fights Stacks off and hits the handspring lariat for the pin to win.

Winners: Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Gacy goes to embrace Grimes as his music plays. Grimes lashes out and says he doesn’t need Gacy. Fans chant “hug it out!” now but Grimes isn’t interested. The Dyad attacks Grimes and they beat him down now. Fans boo as Fowler and Reid destroy Grimes. Gacy talks some trash in his face, then hits the handspring lariat to put him down. The Schism poses over Grimes in the middle of the ring now as fans boo.

– We go to a pre-recorded promo from JD McDonagh, who is getting a cut and shave by his barber Gabe. JD says personal grooming is not a necessity, it’s an absolute luxury. He comments on the NXT Title scene and comments on how there’s no more imperfections of Tyler Bate. JD’s barber cuts him and we see blood now. He addresses Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker and says Bron is still on his mind, and their cat & mouse game will end soon. The promo ends with JD staring at the blood on his fingers.

– Still to come, an exclusive interview with the Unified NXT Champion. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded sitdown interview with Vic Joseph and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bron talks about his past year, including his title wins and how he inducted his father and uncle, The Steiners, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bron goes on and says he’s not sure what the future holds for him, but he’s very much in the present. Bron says his job as champion is to uphold the standard that guys before him set, and he will continue to do that every night.

– McKenzie is backstage with Tyler Bate now. He says Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker had an incredible first year, but respectfully he wants a rematch. Bate says JD McDonagh stands between him an his divine purpose, and they have history in the UK, which was reignited last week, but if JD wants a title shot he has to get through Bate first. Peace, Bate says as he walks off.

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Arianna Grace and Kiana James

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nikkita Lyons. Zoey Stark is out next, and they head to the ring together as fans cheer them on. Out next comes Arianna Grace and Kiana James.

James starts off with Stark. James with a headlock. Stark fights free and nails a deep arm drag, then grounds James with a hold. Lyons tags in and takes over with a headlock. Lyons rocks James and nails a suplex, then a kip-up.

James retreats to the floor to throw a fit. She throws her purse into the ring. Grace and James come in the ring together now, as do Lyons and Stark. The two teams yell at each other while the referee tries to restore order. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Grace has control of Lyons as fans rally. Lyons powers up and hits a fall-away slam. Lyons rolls to the corner and rocks Grace as she tags in, puling her in and leveling her with a big clothesline. Lyons with a big kick for a 2 count. Starks tags in and clotheslines Grace, then mounts more offense with strikes. Stark keeps control and now she wants James. James tags in and they face off. Stark dodges an attack and goes to work, keeping James from getting back on her feet.

Fans pop for Stark. James slams Stark on the floor and talks some trash. Lyons comes over but James warns her. James brings Stark back in for a 2 count. James grounds Stark in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally and Stark fights free. James cuts her off and hits a combo neckbreaker for a 2 count. James works Stark over some more until Stark nails a big back-drop out of nowhere. Lyons is not on the apron for Stark to tag out to. Grace tags back in but Stark cuts her off and mounts more offense.

Grace cuts her off and slams her for a 2 count. Stark fights back and hits the big K-360. Lyons tags back in and levels Grace with the roundhouse kick. Lyons drops down onto Grace with the split for the pin to win.

Winners: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Lyons and Stark stand tall together in the middle of the ring.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are in the back parking lot, talking to someone about how Joe Gacy will not win Superstar of the Year. The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid approach, saying Cameron Grimes brought this on himself, and if you can’t see that, we’ll show you. They attack Enofe and Blade, then a big brawl breaks out. Security rushes in to break it up. Security guard Hank Walker is keeping them apart but someone else reminds him he has a match coming up, and they can handle it.

– We see Wes Lee getting checked out in the trainer’s room. It looks like his shoulder is taped up. Vic says it’s unclear if Lee will work tonight’s main event.

– Back from the break and we get a “coming soon” teaser promo for Oro Mensah, formerly known as Oliver Carter of NXT UK. He will be here next week.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage to reveal the finalists of the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Grayson Waller interrupts and he’s convinced he won the award. McKenzie says the final four are Toxic Attraction, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Nikkita Lyons and… Waller thinks it’s him, and that he won. Waller thanks everyone for voting for him and says he appreciates everyone so much. McKenzie corrects him and says Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the last finalist, and Waller, along with the other 8 Superstars, were mathematically eliminated. Waller takes back what he said about the fans, and says they suck, they don’t know what real talent is. Waller says he is the face of this brand and when he takes his shot, he will be the new NXT Champion.

Javier Bernal vs. Hank Walker

We go back to the ring and out comes “Big Body Javi” Javier Bernal. We see the recent backstage interactions that led to this match. Fans chant “we want Hank!” now. Out next comes Hank Walker of the NXT 2.0 security team. Hank comes out to no music but fans are riled up for him.

Hank acts like he’s not sure what to do here, and he looks rusty. Bernal with a headlock to take control. Walker powers up with Bernal and takes him to the corner. Bernal slaps Walker. Walker grabs Bernal by his neck, then tosses him into the corner, then across the ring out of the corner. Fans chant for Hank and he charges but Bernal moves, causing Hank to hit the turnbuckles face-first. Bernal with forearms and kicks now. Hank knocks him back but Bernal dropkicks the knee out. More back and forth now.

Hank ends up scooping Bernal for a slam but Bernal counters and applies a Sleeper in the middle of the ring. Hank with a Thesz Press and punches as he mounts Bernal. Hank takes his shirt off to a big pop. Hank with a corner splash, then a flying shoulder tackle for the pin to win.

Winner: Hank Walker

– After the match, the crowd goes wild for Hank as he stands tall in the middle of the ring. The NXT theme song starts up as we go to replays. Hank poses in the corner now as fans cheer him on.

– We see a video package of special entrances from the past year in NXT 2.0.

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is walking backstage with Trick Williams. He says Wes Lee won’t be making his entrance from the trainer’s room tonight. Hayes says you can’t vote on greatness and this is not a game, and you will find out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” teaser for Sol Ruca, who is doing some flips and other moves on a beach. She promises that when she comes to NXT 2.0, it won’t be another day at the beach for the women’s division.

– Announced for next week is Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh in a #1 contender’s match, plus Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo.

– Vic reveals that fans voted for Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker to be the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year.

NXT North American Title Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes comes out with Trick Williams. Trick takes the mic and says this is the one year anniversary of NXT 2.0, but the same message they said last year still stands – they are too good to be this humble, and that’s why they are still center stage. Hayes says Wes Lee won’t make it out here tonight, but let’s be honest – he did Lee a favor. Hayes knows guys like Lee and he doesn’t have what it takes, he’s not built for this. Hayes says people backstage are praying for his downfall, people from other brands are coming to try and take his title. Hayes goes on with his promo but the music interrupts and out comes new SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa to a big pop. Hayes and Trick are shocked.

Solo enters the ring and stares Hayes down. Solo reminds Hayes how he said he’s got next. Solo attacks and drops Hayes, then tosses Trick out of the ring with Hayes. The referee picks up the title as Hayes and Trick are furious at ringside. The bell rings and Solo takes Hayes out to start. Solo with a big back-drop for a pop. Fans chant for Solo but Hayes rocks him. Solo comes back and drops Hayes, then launches him to the corner.

Solo with a splash tot he corner while the fans keep chanting for him. Solo charges but Trick pulls Hayes to safety. Hayes comes back in but Solo tosses him back to the floor, onto Trick. Solo stands tall in the ring while Hayes and Trick are down at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo is in control. Hayes fights up and out of a hold in the middle of the ring. They end up on the floor, then go back in. Hayes distracts the referee, allowing Trick to slam Solo’s knee into the apron. Hayes goes to work on Solo now, beating him down in the middle of the ring. Hayes focuses on Solo’s hurt knee now as fans boo. Solo mounts some offense but Hayes takes the knee out and he goes down. Solo kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Solo but Hayes grounds him, now applying a single-leg Crab.

Solo gets close to the bottom rope but Hayes pulls him back and kicks away at the knee brace. Hayes stretches the leg again for another single-leg Crab. Solo breaks it by getting the bottom rope but Hayes takes advantage of the 5 count. Fans chant “Uso!” now and “let’s go Solo!” as he tries to make a comeback. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now, and Solo unloads.

Solo with a big dropkick as fans pop. Solo goes for a Samoan Drop but Trick makes the save from the apron. Hayes rocks Solo to daze him, then he charges but Solo catches him with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Trick is on the apron now but he hops back down after yelling and getting knocked off. Solo catching Hayes and hitting a Uranage. Solo climbs to the top as fans cheer him on. He nails the Uso splash for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo is presented with the title as fans go wild. The music hits and Solo yells out with the title in the air. The announcers wonder if the NXT North American Title is going to SmackDown. We go to replays. Solo stands tall in the middle of the ring now, raising the title in the air.

– We cut to a video of NXT Superstars, featuring the voice of WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Shawn says NXT has and will always be developing the Superstars of tomorrow, but they will reflect on and acknowledge the past, constantly evolving with a focus on the future. He says Superstars will continue to develop and move on, but the passion for the fans will never change. We are NXT. The NXT logo shows and the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show goes off the air, possibly signaling the end of 2.0.