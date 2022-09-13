Jon Moxley reportedly planned to take six weeks off

Jon Moxley was set to take a six-week vacation following the recent AEW All Out pay-per-view.

We’ve noted how Moxley was scheduled to take some time off following the All Out main event with CM Punk, and possibly return in time for the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21. However, plans changed due to the backstage fight at All Out with Punk, AEW Producer Ace Steel, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. With those top stars away pending the results of the third-party investigation into the All Out incident, AEW needed other top talents to lead the company and Moxley, MJF, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, among others, are filling those roles.

In an update, indie star Robert Anthony recently appeared on The Tyrus & Timpf podcast and revealed that he and Moxley were set to go on a fishing trip after All Out, as Moxley was planning to take six weeks off. Anthony added that Moxley is not happy about being back at work.

“[Moxley’s] doing good. Man, he was supposed to be on vacation, six weeks, we were going to go fishing. Now he’s back to work, he’s not too happy about it,” Anthony said. “He’s pissed off and he’s back at work and he cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday. We’ll see where it goes, you know what I mean? It’s just a lot of negatives in the positives over there.”

Moxley and Jericho were not originally scheduled for last week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite, but they were brought in due to the All Out incident, and they led the significant backstage meeting before Dynamite hit the air. Moxley and Jericho then received first round byes in the tournament for the vacant AEW World Title. This week’s Dynamite will see Moxley face Sammy Guevara, while Jericho vs. Danielson will also take place. The winners of those matches will face off at Grand Slam for vacant title.