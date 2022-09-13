Former WWF diva to become a grandma

Sep 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWF diva Terri and AEW’s Dustin Rhodes/Runnels are set to become grandparents in 2023, as their daughter Dakota is pregnant.

Terri posted on Facebook:

Good Heavens it has been difficult to hold on to this most amazing info…but a “G-ma’s” gotta do what a “G-ma’s” gotta do! I am beyond words, as I/we are THRILLED about the precious little one that is coming in the Winter/Spring! #InLoveAlready 🥰😍❣️👋🍑

First grandchild due March 2023

