Former WWF diva to become a grandma

Former WWF diva Terri and AEW’s Dustin Rhodes/Runnels are set to become grandparents in 2023, as their daughter Dakota is pregnant.

Guess whaaaat….there is in fact a lil bun in this oven 👀 coming March 2023 👶 😉 pic.twitter.com/Vwv4bVzmZp — Dakota A Runnels (@DakotaRunnels22) September 13, 2022

Terri posted on Facebook:



Good Heavens it has been difficult to hold on to this most amazing info…but a “G-ma’s” gotta do what a “G-ma’s” gotta do! I am beyond words, as I/we are THRILLED about the precious little one that is coming in the Winter/Spring! #InLoveAlready 🥰😍❣️👋🍑

