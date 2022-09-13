Bron Breakker named NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year

Unified WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is your NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year.

McKenzie Mitchell announced during tonight’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show that fans voted Breakker as the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year.

The fan vote began on the WWE website on September 7. Mitchell noted that the four finalists were Breakker, Toxic Attraction, Carmelo Hayes, and Nikkita Lyons. The other options in the original pole were Joe Gacy, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez.

On a related note, WWE released videos looking at the NXT 2.0 Year In Review, and Breakker’s sitdown interview with Vic Joseph on tonight’s show. Breakker talked about his first year in WWE, his different feuds, and inducting his father and uncle, The Steiners, into the WWE Hall of Fame. Breakker said he’s not sure what the future holds for him because he’s very much in the present, but his job as champion is to uphold the standard that guys before him set, and he will continue to do that every night. You can see both videos below.