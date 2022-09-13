Banks on modeling debut: “It felt like my first wrestling match”

Speaking to Page Six, Mercedes Varnado said that her modeling debut at the New York Fashion Week felt very much like her first wrestling match.

The former multi-time WWE women’s champion walked the runway for both Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade last week and was joined by her friend Trinity “Naomi” Fatu on the runway for her second walk.

“It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I’m back to being the new girl,” Varnado said. “It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’ But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space.”

The artist better known to fans as Sasha Banks added that before she took the runway, she gave herself a little pep talk to convince herself that she did belong there with the rest.

“I took a deep breath and told myself, ‘I belong,’” she said. “Tyra, Adriana Lima, I grew up watching all of the Victoria’s Secret girls, so I always dreamt of being on a runway. Watching those girls, I was always like, ‘I want to have wings one day.’”