New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Sep 12, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s RAW saw SKY and Kai defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August, which ended in controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time.

This is the first title reign for Kai and SKY. Aliyah and Rodriguez held the titles for 13 recognized days in their first reign after defeating Kai and SKY in the tournament finals on the August 29 RAW.

  1. art123guy says:
    September 12, 2022 at 11:29 pm

    I knew Rodriguez wouldn’t hold onto the belts for long given her 2 separate 1 day NXT Tag Champ reigns.

