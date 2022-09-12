Madusa biography book announced for April 2023

ECW Press announced that Madusa’s biography book, titled The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story, will be released in hardcover on April 1, 2023. The book is written by Madusa herself along with Greg Oliver of the Canada-based Slam Wrestling.

Paul Heyman, who worked with her in WCW as part of the Dangerous Alliance, wrote the foreword.

The full preview of the book reads:

“Through four decades of entertaining, in the wrestling ring and on the monster truck circuit, Debrah “Madusa” Miceli never could sit still. But her desire to learn, grow, and inspire legions of followers masked deep secrets … Her upbringing was a lie from the start, and the dark truths of her childhood, revealed here for the first time, are the earliest examples of Debrah’s determination to persevere.

Professional wrestling may have been an odd choice for a nursing student, but Madusa went all-in, toughening up in Japan before conquering WWE as Alundra Blayze. She held the WWE Women’s belt … until being fired. In the rival WCW, Madusa infamously tossed the WWE belt in the garbage on live TV.

Then, in 1999, Madusa changed lanes and revolutionized the monster truck world. At meet-and-greets, girls in pink “Queen of Carnage” t-shirts would wait alongside ogling fanboys. By 2004, she was the world champion in a sport dominated by men.

Only one thing has eluded her: motherhood.

This is the spellbinding story of how one woman survived child abuse, financial disaster, death-defying injuries, heartbreak, and chaos to emerge triumphant.”