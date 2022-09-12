9/12/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Sep 12, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Matt Menard are on commentary from Buffalo, New York.

  1. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Jade and JC Storm
  2. Julia Hart defeated Tiara James
  3. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico and Zack Clayton (w/Luther)
  4. Athena defeated Emi Sakura
  5. Brody King and Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart) defeated Isaiah Price and Kubes
  6. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie
  7. John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth
  8. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/Kole Carter and QT Marshall)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christina Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal