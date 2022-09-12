9/12/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Excalibur and Matt Menard are on commentary from Buffalo, New York.
- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Jade and JC Storm
- Julia Hart defeated Tiara James
- Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico and Zack Clayton (w/Luther)
- Athena defeated Emi Sakura
- Brody King and Buddy Matthews (w/Julia Hart) defeated Isaiah Price and Kubes
- Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie
- John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth
- The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/Kole Carter and QT Marshall)