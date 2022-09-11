The Different Types Of Care You Can Get Using Telehealth

Telehealth is a great way to get care when you can’t make it to the doctor’s office. If you’re feeling sick, but don’t have time to go to the doctor, or if you’re just not feeling up to it, tele healthcare Naples is a great alternative.

With so many ways to use virtual care, services that combine telehealth, and remote health monitoring apps, there is a solution to nearly every problem that might arise.

Here are some of the different types of telehealth services available:

1) Video visits:

You can connect with doctors and specialists via video chat, allowing them to see your face and body movements so they can diagnose illnesses accurately. This can be especially helpful if you have certain conditions that require more than just listening to your symptoms.

2) Remote monitoring:

If your doctor wants to keep an eye on something like your blood pressure or heart rate, a telemedicine service may be able to send you a wearable device that tracks these things for them. This helps make sure that any changes in your health are caught early so they don’t become serious problems later on down the road!

3) Medication management:

If you take medicine regularly, having a doctor who can prescribe and monitor those prescriptions for you remotely makes it easier for everyone involved—especially if there are only one or two drugs involved! This can also help reduce costs by allowing patients access to lower-cost medications without needing travel.

4) Appointments:

You can schedule a doctor’s appointment via video chat or phone call, meet with a doctor from the comfort of your own home or office, ask questions, get answers, and feel like you’re actually talking face-to-face.

5) Lab Results:

Get lab results and other medical information sent directly to your phone. Telehealth makes it easy to stay on top of your health by letting you see the results of any test or scan remotely so that they’re not waiting for you in the mail when you get home from the hospital or clinic.

Bottomline

As you can see, telehealth has many different benefits for different situations. It’s a great way to stay connected with your doctor and get the support you need when it’s convenient for YOU. If you’re interested in learning more about this, be sure to check our blog for regular follow-up pieces on the topic.

Author Bio–

Dr. Lorie Poston is a nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience in medicine. She is a dual board certified as a Family and an Adult-Gerontology Acute Care nurse practitioner and now operates Telehealth Care Florida