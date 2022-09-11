News on Rhea Ripley and Tony Khan

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley suggested that Raw now feels like NXT now that Triple H is head of creative. She said “I feel like it’s definitely family-ish. I feel like it’s NXT for me, personally. I don’t know how other people feel, but for me it feels like that NXT environment, which I loved so much while being there. I have all my friends back, the one that have moved up and the ones that have come back.”

– Tony Khan thinks his company and WWE have a similar perspective on acquiring new talent for their respective rosters, according to an interview the AEW president gave on NBC Chicago (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H working to re-hire formerly released wrestlers for WWE’s roster, Khan talked about the potential competition by both promotions over free-agent performers. You can read some highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the parallels between AEW and WWE’s hiring:

“Well, it’s interesting. I do think probably in terms of the two companies having a more similar philosophy about signing talent, I do think our philosophies are probably closer about who we would want to sign. So, for free agency, it could be probably a more competitive market in that sense.”

On the effects of the fight to sign similar talent:

“There’s definitely a lot of competition. I don’t think we’re best friends or anything like that, and again people in the wrestling business not liking each other, but competing is probably a good thing.”

