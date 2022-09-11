MCW Event Results – Lio Rush Surprise return – Erick Redbeard, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey & More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

MCW Pro Wrestling Event Results

Saturday September 10, 2022

RJ Meyer Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085

Match #1

Triple Threat Match

Angel Alvarado defeated Alex Divine & Steve Fuerte in a Triple Threat Match

Match #2

Before The Match Trey Miguel brought out Lio Rush as a surprise to watch his back to the delight of the MCW Pro Wrestling fans.

Trey Miguel w/ Lio Rush defeated Miami Mike Walker w/ Hellfire McGuire

Match #3

**MCW Tag Team Championship**

Robert Locke & Eric Martin “The Trade” w/ Portia (C) defeated Diego Cruz & Lor Diaz to retain the titles

Match #4

**Woman’s Division Match

Mandy Leon defeated Zayda Steel

Match #5

**Six Man Tag Team Match**

Drolix & Chuck Lennox “Black Wall Street” & Eric Redbeard defeated The Jacobs Family w/ Mary Beth Jacobs

Match #6

Brandon Scott was scheduled to take on Killian McMurphy. Brandon came out to the ring and informed the crowd that he was injured and could not compete but he did not want t let the fans down so he made a trade and got a replacement, BJJ World Champion Tim Spriggs

“The Mushmaster” Tim Spriggs defeated Killian McMurphy

After the match Tim Spriggs continued to assault Killian McMurphy when Alex Odin made the same only to himself be jumped by Tim Spriggs

Match #7

“Dashing” Chris Bey defeated “99 Overall” Myles Hawkins

Match #8

**MCW Heavyweight Championship Match**

11 Man Bruiser Strong Rumble Elimination Match

Ken Dixon entered the match at # 11 as the reigning and defending champion. It was announced just prior to the match that Alec odin had been pulled from the match due to an injury suffered at the hands of Tim Spriggs. The other 10 men that competed in the match were “The Mecca” Brian Johnson, The Prolific Moses, AEW’s Kaun, King McBride, The MCW Rage TV Champion Demarcus Kayne, AAA’s Sam Adonis, Action Andretti, Joe Keys, Dante Caballero & Kekoa “The Hawaiian Warrior”

The Bruiser Strong Rumble is an innovative match that is the first of its kind created in Memory of RJ the Bruiser Meyer. The match featured 11 competitors to represent the 11 times that the Bruiser Was MCW Champion. The MCW Championship must be defended in this match and the Champion gets champions advantage by automatically being given the 11th entrant spot. The match starts with 2 people and every two minute another competitor enters the match. The only way someone can be eliminated is to be throw over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. However, when the 11th man enters the match (The MCW Champion) the rules then change and from the moment forward the only way to be eliminated is to be pinned or to submit, there are no disqualifications and no count outs and the match continues until only one man remains.

“The Mecca” Brian Johnson defeated Action Andretti in the final elimination to win the match and become a 2 Time MCW Pro Wrestling Champion

MCW Pro Wrestling’s Next Two Events are Next Weekend

Friday September 16th “Ladies’ Night in Joppa, MD & Saturday September 17th “Autumn Armageddon” in Perryville, MD for more information on either of those events visit www.MCWProWrestling.com