Could WWE be interested in a pair of former AEW wrestlers?

– Alan Angels simply known as Five in AEW was a member of the Dark Order but ended up leaving AEW earlier this year. While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Angels was asked if he any aspirations to join WWE. He said:

“I think about it sometimes. I don’t know if I’m their cup of tea right now, but then I also see that they are bringing back some indie guys into the NXT scene, so it’s something that I’ve kind of thought about but I’ve never really seriously considered it. You never know.”

– According to Bobby Fish himself, he’s open to the possibility of heading back to WWE – though he’s likewise open to “all options and offers” that may be on the table.