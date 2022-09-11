9/10/22 WWE house show results from Colorado Springs, CO

– The Street Profits d Alpha Academy

– WWE 24/7 Title : Dana Brooke (c) retains the title after the following wrestlers briefly win it: Nikki ASH, Tamina Snuka and the Referee. Brooke pins Tamina to Retain.

– Rey Mysterio d Austin Theory with the 619.

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair / Alexa Bliss / Asuka d Bayley / Dakota Kai / Io Sky

– Omos issues an open challenge. Riddle accepts, and defeats Omos Via DQ when MVP interferes. After the match, Riddle hits the RKO on MVP.

– The Judgment Day : Finn Balor / Damian Priest d AJ Styles / Dolph Ziggler : Priest pins Ziggler.

– Street Fight : WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) d The Miz. Tomasso Ciampa interferes. Dexter Lumis makes the save for Lashley, and carries the Miz from the ring.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM