Notes on Ronda Rousey, Mick Foley, Sasha Banks, and the WWE 24/7 title

– Ronda Rousey says she doesn’t need a WWE title run:

“I mean, definitely I guess but also, I feel like I don’t need it. I’ve been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great, you know? And I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and also, just having more storylines out there for the women so, everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of the men have non-title storylines all the time and so, I am happy to take some non-title storylines to just give more storylines to the women total, you know.”

– Mick Foley will be donating 100% of the proceeds of his Chicago show to help Joe Doering in his battle with brain cancer.

For tickets, click here

A SHOW FOR BIG JOE! I’m happy to announce that 100% of my proceeds from my DECEMBER 4 event in#WestChicago will go directly to @IMPACTWRESTLING star Joe Doering to help him as he battles brain cancer. RT’s appreciated!https://t.co/JWWHcmHq26 pic.twitter.com/eMqs4UhD5a — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 9, 2022

– The WWE 24/7 Championship hasn’t been featured much on WWE TV recently following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The only time the title has been changing hands is during live events. According to Fightful Select, these live event title changes haven’t been acknowledged internally. This is a huge sign that Head of Creative Triple H may not have long-term plans for the title.

– Sasha Banks posted:

Sasha Banks and Naomi with the stretch coach!!! pic.twitter.com/abOYtdLq2a — (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) September 10, 2022

